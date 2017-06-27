Hundreds donated to collection in memory of Sean and Mary Lawson

Hundreds of pounds have been donated to a collection launched in memory of Sean and Mary Lawson who died suddenly at their Rugby home.

Rugby Borough Council started the online appeal for their former head of environment, Sean, and Mary who used to work at the Diocese of Leicester, on Friday (June 23).

So far, £345 has been donated of a £350 target – all proceeds will go to the Revive network of Rugby-based faith organisations, which Sean supported.

“They will be fondly remembered by all who knew them,” the appeal says.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/sean-and-mary-lawson.

Council environment chief and wife found dead at Rugby home