Hundreds enjoy all the fun of Spring Fair

Hundreds of exciting families and visitors enjoyed the sights and sounds of Spring Fair in Rugby yesterday (May 1).

Acrobats on horseback, fire jugglers and talented singers wowed the crowds as the weather held out for, most, of the day at Whitehall Recreation Ground.

(L-R) Rotary Club district governor Peter Roberts, mayor Sally Bragg and Rotary Club of Rugby president Brian Phillips open the fair. Photo: Mike Baker NNL-170205-002201009

It was a great turnout for the three Rotary clubs of Rugby who organise the event every year, with lots of money, and awareness, raised for their charitable causes.

Plenty of other charities and businesses in the town showcased their work too, and visitors were kept well fed with the variety of food on offer – from hotdogs to Thai curries.

Mayor Sally Bragg opened the fair along with Rotary Club district governor Peter Roberts and Rotary Club of Rugby president Brian Phillips, before performances from karate kids, guide dogs and more.

For more pictures from another great day in Rugby, make sure to get a copy of Thursday’s paper.

Mrs Diamond UK & Mrs Regency International United Kingdom Jayne Bradshaw. Photo: Mike Baker NNL-170205-005440009