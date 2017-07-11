Hundreds of homes to be built in Rugby as developer wins appeal

Up to 860 homes will be built on land off Ashlawn Road in Rugby after developers successfully overturned the council’s rejection through appeal.

David Wilson Homes appealed against Rugby Borough Council’s decision in January, 2016, to refuse planning permission for the major housing development over air pollution concerns in Dunchurch.

The developers subsequently made an amendment ahead of the appeal decision to create a right-hand turning box on A426 Rugby Road at the Dun Cow junction to alleviate traffic heading for the A45 via Coventry Road.

This satisfied the concerns of Warwickshire Country Council and then the borough council, meaning campaigners were left on their own to fight the proposal.

It was announced today (Tuesday, July 10) that they had lost as the Department for Communities and Local Government overruled the refusal.

The developers now have permission to build up to 860 dwellings, plus provide land for a potential primary school, with two vehicular accesses from Ashlawn Road, plus open space, green infrastructure, landscaping and associated infrastructure,

The Secretary of State’s report says: “There are no material considerations that indicate that planning permission should not be granted.”

The report says the lack of a five-year housing supply, the road changes in Dunchurch and the ‘benefits’ of the proposal means it should be given planning permission.

Campaign group Stop Ashlawn Road Development fought hard to get the borough council to reject the plans as well as the appeal. It has been contacted for comment.

David Wilson Homes has also been contacted for comment.