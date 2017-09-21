Hundreds pay respects to Rugby “legend” Weston

Hundreds of mourners packed Rugby’s Rainsbrook Crematorium to say their final goodbye to town “legend” Weston Gamble.

More than 250 people attended the funeral of Barbados-born James, known as Weston, on September 14.

West made a big impact on Rugby's nightlife.

He died aged 86 from colon cancer in August.

His funeral was live streamed on the internet so his family and friends around the world could pay their respects.

Rugby man Dave Hutton, who saw Weston as a second father, said: “The whole service was full of people applauding and voicing their agreement to all that was said by the civil celebrant Robert Jelly. This was something I have never experienced before.

“The wake back Hillmorton Manor was also incredibly busy and it was lovely to chat to so many people from Weston’s past all sharing stories of what an amazing man he was. We would like to thank owners Mick Quigley and Eva for all they did for us.”

Weston’s close friend Arren Thomas, who helped organise the funeral, said the amount of people at the funeral was a reflection of how much he was loved and respected.

“I would like to say thanks also to Alison Linton who helped care for Weston and who is donating the monies raised.”

Money raised at the funeral - £173.14p - will go to Cancer Research UK.