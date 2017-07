An injured fox was rescued after getting trapped in a fence in Brownsover today (Monday, July 10).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to release the fox from the fence off Crow Thorns this morning.

It only took a minute to get the fox out of the fence but it had to be held with a snare until Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary arrived due to its leg injury.

The injured fox had to be held with a snare until Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary arrived. Photo: Rugby Fire Station NNL-171007-173110001