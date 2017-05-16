Inspiring songstress who helps young people in Rugby releases debut single

A Rugby songstress who is the inspiration behind Aspire in Arts for young people has released her debut single.

Kirsty Lowrie, director of the youth organisation, hopes Sweet Taste of Victory will help raise funds for the group.

Kirsty said: “Not for profit youth organisations like ourselves are constantly applying for funds to deliver youth provision.

“I wrote this song a few years ago and we thought that it would be a good way to help raise the profile of much needed youth provision, and hopefully raise some funds too with selling it online.

The song is about following your heart despite what negative things people might say to you and to put a positive message out there that, with hard work and determination you can achieve, no matter what.”

She is hoping the song will be a great success.

“I hope it appeals to a wide range of people,” added Kirsty.

Sweet Taste of Victory can be purchased via Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/album/

Organisers say there’s some amazing young talent in Rugby. For more information on the Aspire In Arts workshops contact: info@aspireinarts.org, telephone 07885 276691.