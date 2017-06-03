Is this tankard the last item made with British Thomson-Houston mark?

A former British Thomson-Houston (BTH) apprentice has made what he calls the last product from the former Rugby engineering giants.

Alan Dandy has attached a BTH badge on the lid of a tankard he made, which he took after it fell off a piece of control gear in around 1957.

The retired engineer worked at the factory as an apprentice for five years from 1956 to 1961 and makes the tankards in his spare time.

Alan makes them out of English hardwoods from a workshop at his home in Snarestone, Leicestershire.

Most are sold for around £200 each but Alan said this one is not for sale as he plans to keep it as a memento of his time at BTH, saying he will greatly enjoy using it.

“It was finished in May, 2017, by apprentice 9157 – me – some 66 years after completion of a five-year engineering apprenticeship which included all the skills necessary.

“The badge ‘fell off’ a piece of control gear, circa 1957, literally as one lug had broken off, and found its way into the pocket of the baggy onesy overalls of the aforementioned apprentice.

“I wonder how many of the 25,000 BTH employees are still about and recognise the logo?”