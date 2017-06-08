Jaide’s students will dazzle in anniversary show in Rugby

Prepare to be dazzled by top talent when students from Jaide’s Stage Studios perform in Rugby.

Jaide’s 17th Anniversary Dance Show takes place at Ashlawn School, Ashlawn Road, on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, 7pm.

Students give 100 per cent.

Students are busy rehearsing routies, which including lyrical and tap, with around 75 cast members from aged three upwards.

Jaide said: “My students have worked so hard during the last couple of years, both in their exams and their class work as well as attending regular rehearsals for our show.

“For the last few years, we have been taking our shows to Lutterworth College Theatre, but decided we needed to come back to Rugby and show off our student’s new found skills and talent in their home town.

Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia is attending the show on the Friday evening.

On the Saturday, awards will be presented to students including individual class awards.

Jaide’s Stage Studios is a voluntary, non-profit and registered charity which can provide free and subsidised dance education to the disadvantaged, under-privileged, under academic achievers, special needs and the ethnic minorities subject to funding and of course children who wish to learn dance from the local community,

For tickets, email sandra51c@outlook.com