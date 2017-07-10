JCB digger and two cars on fire in Rugby

Firefighters put out two cars and a JCB digger on fire in Rugby over the weekend.

First, two fire engines from Rugby were sent to Hillfield Road, Bilton, after six calls about a car on fire on a driveway at around 1.25am on Saturday (July 8).

A private motor vehicle was well alight when they arrived and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Warwickshire Police have also attended.

Then shortly after 4pm the same day, a fire crew used a hose reel to put out a smoking a car in High Street, Hillmorton.

The following day, Sunday, July 9, two fire engines were mobilised to Arches Lane as a JCB digger was on fire at around 7.50am.

It took two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus half an hour to extinguish the fire using water and foam from a hose reel jet.