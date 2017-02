Jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a rural Draycote home yesterday morning (Tuesday January 31).

The house was broken into between 9.55 and 10.20am.

Once inside, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the house before making off with the items.

The offenders used a cushion cover from the sofa to transport the items from the house.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 208 of Tuesday January 31.