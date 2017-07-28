Jo Cox Way cyclists arrive in Daventry District

The second annual Jo Cox Way bike ride in memory of the Labour MP passed through Daventry District today (Friday) on the third stage of its journey from her West Yorkshire constituency to the Houses of Parliament.

A group of cyclists inspired by Jo’s zest for life and passion for people and communities – regardless of race, creed or religion – will celebrate community spirit and raise money for the Jo Cox Foundation, set up to advance the causes Jo championed.

The initiative is supported by Jo’s family and her sister, Kim Leadbeater, will be taking part in some of the ride.

The 30 cyclists, who set off from Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton, in Jo’s Batley and Spen constituency, on Wednesday, July 26, face a gruelling, five-day, 285-mile journey, arriving at Westminster on Sunday (30 July). Other cyclists from across the UK will join them on sections of the route.

Day 3’s 75-mile ride, from Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, to Banbury in Oxfordshire, passes through Yelvertoft, Crick, Ashby St Ledgers, Welton, Daventry, Preston Capes, Canons Ashby, Moreton Pinkney, Weston, Milthorpe, Weedon Lois, Wappenham and Abthorpe. The group’s route can be viewed here.

The cycling initiative was devised by Sarfraz Mian, BEM, chief executive officer of equestrian company Neue Schule, based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. “I didn’t know Jo but, like so many others, I was struck by her values and belief that communities are always stronger when people work together,” he said.

“Cyclists on The Jo Cox Way will wear jerseys emblazoned with the statement ‘#moreincommon’, wording taken from Jo’s maiden speech in the House of Commons when she said, ‘We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.’

“The Jo Cox Way is our tribute to her life, her beliefs and the spirit of community that exists throughout the country in our villages, towns and cities.”

Kim Leadbeater, who will join the cyclists on Days 1 and 5 of the route, added: “It is a pleasure to be involved with The Jo Cox Way bike ride. Sarfraz and his team are doing an excellent job of raising the profile of community-based organisations that are working hard up and down the country to improve the lives of others – something that Jo felt passionately about, as do I. I hope the weather is kind and wish them every success with their journey!”

Donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/thejocoxway, while Jo Cox Way T-shirts will be on sale at the start of each day’s ride. The full, five-day route can be viewed here.