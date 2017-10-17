Knife amnesty sees 600 knives taken off streets

600 knives have been handed in to police stations across Warwickshire and West Mercia as part of a knife surrender campaign.

The four-week campaign, which ended on Monday, October 16, gave anyone with a knife the opportunity to surrender it anonymously at police stations around the region.

This was part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to reduce knife crime and the number of families affected by knife crime.

All knives surrendered will be delivered to the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry where they will be used to build a plinth for a 20-foot high guardian angel sculpture in memory of those who have lost their life to knife crime.

Chief inspector Sharon Canning said: "The streets of the Warwickshire and West Mercia policing areas are safer following this campaign.

"Each knife surrendered represents one less chance of another life being ended or ruined by knife crime.

"As well as taking more than 600 knives off the streets this operation has also given us the opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and the risk of carrying a knife. Hopefully, in future, people will think twice about carrying a knife."

Knives collected broken down by police station:

Leamington

20 knives

Rugby

40 knives

Stratford

29 knives and one meat cleaver

Nuneaton

23 knives, two throwing knives, two machetes, one samurai sword, one meat cleaver, one flick knife, one knuckle duster and six bullets.