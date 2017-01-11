Ladies live on £1 a day

Here’s the latest column from Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast.

Four Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Saturday Breakfast had a mission - to raise £500 for the Bwengo Education Project in Malawi.

The £500 will buy technological teaching aids and a generator for the teachers, enabling them to teach more children in the Ekuweni primary school. Education is the key to get families out the poverty cycle, in this case 1,150 children.

The members had two weeks of eating on a budget of just £1 a day, even that is more than some Malawi families have to feed the whole family on.

A total of over £900 was raised which also ensured extra work to be carried out to plaster two classrooms walls. This will enable the lessons to be projected onto the walls.

Through our club funds and a Rotary district grant we were also able to support an orphan feeding programme and the Women’s Centre, a place where the women of the community can come together to learn, and with the solar lights provided that means the teaching can also take place after dark and children can also complete their homework.

Plans are well under way for our annual Spring Quiz on Friday, February 17. It will be held once again at the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, with a 7.30pm start.

Price includes a fish and chip supper. Prizes include six bottles of wine for the winning team and wooden spoons for the team who come last. To download an application form and more details please go to our website www.rcrsb.co.uk or call (01788) 817900.