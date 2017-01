Police are appealing for information after a laptop computer was stolen from a car in Princethorpe.

The blue Mitsubishi was parked on Burnthurst Lane between 3.30pm and 5pm on Friday when someone broke into the vehicle and stole the computer.

Police are reminding members of the public to be vigilant and to not leave valuable items in their vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help the police please in this case can call 101 quoting the crime reference number 307 of 20/1/17.