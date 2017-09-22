Lawrence Sheriff School and Lutterworth High School set for joint work in new trust

Lawrence Sheriff School and Lutterworth High School have announced plans to create a new multi-academy trust (MAT) called The Sheriff Trust.

The MAT would include the not-yet-built free primary school on the Rugby Gateway Site.

Headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School, Dr Peter Kent, said: “So that we can shape our own destiny, the governors of LSS have decided to take the lead in forming a multi-academy trust, rather than finding ourselves been forced to join with other schools who are not natural partners at some point in the future.

“We have a strong and developing partnership with Lutterworth High School, which is graded outstanding by Ofsted and is already a member of our Teaching School Alliance.

“We have worked with Lutterworth High on a number of teaching and learning projects and were delighted to see several of their students join our Sixth Form last week.

“In the light of all this, it makes complete sense to work with them on the formation of a MAT.”

Julian Kirby, headteacher of Lutterworth High School said: “We are delighted to be looking to formalise our partnership with Lawrence Sheriff School.

“There are many exciting opportunities ahead for both students and staff.

“Students will have even more opportunities for enrichment and learning.

“Staff will be able to experience shared professional development and the sharing of expertise.

“Lutterworth High School will remain comprehensive and retain its individuality and distinctive uniform.”

Under the proposed multi-academy trust, Lawrence Sheriff School (LSS) headteacher Dr Peter Kent would be CEO, with senior deputy head of LSS Gwen Temple serving as deputy CEO.

Lutterworth High School is undergoing a four week consultation to decide whether to proceed with the plan. LSS does not need to undergo a consultation as its sponsorship of a not-yet-built primary school already makes it effectively an MAT.

Once the consultation stage is over, the schools’ governing bodies will meet to consider any issues raised during the consultation.

Providing no serious issues are raised, the schools will formally submit an application to the regional schools commissioner .