Lilbourne schoolgirl’s sailing trip proves a capital idea, marking her recovery from leukaemia

A Lilbourne schoolgirl, who is in recovery from leukaemia has completed a whirlwind tour of London, sailing past some of the capital’s iconic landmarks.

12-year-old, Libby Berridge, sailed up the River Thames, through Tower Bridge and opened the London Stock Exchange at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s epic four-month Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge.

Round Britain voyage yacht, Moonspray

Libby was one of eight people in recovery from cancer who completed the 120-nautical mile ‘Leg 9’ journey from Harwich aboard the Trust’s 44ft Round Britain voyage yacht, ‘Moonspray’, before enjoying four-days to remember in London.

Launched by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuilds confidence after cancer and uses sailing to support, empower and inspire young people aged eight -24 in embracing their future with optimism.

Libby, first sailed with the Trust in 2016 after her treatment for Acute Myloid Leukaemia at Northampton General Hospital between 2012 and 2015.

Libby said: “When you’re ill, your only goal is to get through treatment - you automatically think there are things you can’t do - I didn’t believe in myself.

“Through the Trust I’ve got confident again. You get the chance to do so many things you wouldn’t normally have had the chance to do and you find out you can do much more than you thought. I’ve made lots of new friends with my crewmates - I’ll never forget this week.”

Moonspray was welcomed into Canary Wharf before the crew were treated to a guided tour of Tower Bridge and then rang the London Stock Exchange bell to open the markets.