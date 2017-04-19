Lions walk at Draycote Water will help air ambulance

People in Rugby are invited to pull on their walking boots and help save lives.

Rugby Rokeby Lions Club will stage their annual sponsored walk for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance at Draycote Water from 10am on Sunday, May 7.

Since 2006 the Lions have raised £46,538.80 and would like help in reaching their target of £50,000 or more this year.

There is no entry fee and all walkers will receive a medal.

Rugby Rokeby Lions public relations officer Chris Lane, said: “Rugby Mayor Sally Bragg and Rugby MP Mark Pawsey will also be walking to support this worthwhile cause and encourage as many people who can young or old to join them.

“It is a steady stroll around Draycote Water and is open to anyone from nine weeks to 90 years.

“Many people have completed it in wheelchairs in past years.”

Mr Pawsey praised the service and hopes the walk will be well attended.

He said: “Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance Service operate in my constituency and they operate on a voluntary basis, depending entirely on donations from local and national companies, organisations and communities.

“They have an innovative and dynamic approach to fundraising and I encourage people to look at their website to see the range of fundraising ideas local people have used.”

If you want to find out more about the walk or whould like a sponsor form, telephone Doug Evans on 01788 313122 or 07957 141071.

The forms are also available from the Rugby Tourist Information Shop, Rugby Air Ambulance Shop, The Gift Shop at Draycote Water and can be downloaded from both Rugby Lions website and their Facebook page.