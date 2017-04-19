London Euston services returning to normal after fire

Rugby train services to and from London Euston are back to normal after the station was closed because of a fire yesterday (Wednesday, April 19).

Some London Midland trains may be shorter than normal as many carriages were trapped in sidings overnight while Network Rail carried out repairs.

Passengers who were unable to travel yesterday can use their London Midland tickets to travel today (Thursday).

A power cut caused by a fire next to the track near South Hampstead damaged signalling equipment.

This meant the power supply to Euston station was temporarily cut and the station was evacuated.

Emergency generators were used to power signals overnight.

“While our engineers have restored power to Euston, they have yet to replace the 100-metre stretch of fire-destroyed, 11,000-volt cable at South Hampstead,” a Network Rail spokesman said.

“They will do this job overnight tonight.”

Train services running from Euston to the West Midlands and North West were cancelled, delayed or revised.

London Midland is reminding passengers who were delayed by 30 minutes or more to claim compensation.

Details can be found on how to make a claim at www.londonmidland.com/delayrepay