London to Paris bike ride is tribute to Rugby man’s bravery

Family and friends of a much-loved Rugby man who died aged just 24 are saddling up to raise money for charity in his memory.

Their aim is to raise £10,000 to be split between three charities in honour of Stuart Patrick, who battled leukaemia.

He sadly died last May due to complications associated with the treatment of Graft versus Host’s Disease.

His mother, Debra, said: “A small team of Stuart’s friends and family have got together and will be cycling from London to Paris to raise funds for Bloodwise, Cure Leukaemia and Diabetes UK on May 17.”

She said when Stuart was in remission, he was inspired by the Tour de France.

Debra added: “He wanted to complete the ride with his friends to raise awareness of this dreadful condition, but he sadly passed away before he could do it.

Andrew Chattey, Mark Wiggins, Katie Chambers and Kirsty Chattey.

“The ride is a tribute to Stuart’s incredible spirit and bravery.

Mark Wiggins has been the main organiser of the event.

He said: “We are all emotionally invested in the ride. I lost my father to diabetes and my close friend to the complications associated in treating Graft versus Host Disease .”

The group of novice riders, made up of Debra, Mark Wiggins, Christian Shoerwerth, Paul Lewis, Katie Chambers, Kirsty and Andrew Chattey, Becky Bishop have started training hard for the gruelling 330 mile ride.

Paul Lewis.

Debra said they have received wonderful support from Stuart’s former workplace Hankook Tyres, and have raised almost £3,000 of their £10,000 target.

Stuart’s family will be cheering them all the way.

His sister, Kaylie Patrick, said: ”Stuart’s loss has been a devastating blow to our family, but the support, passion and kindness shown by his friends in fighting for his cause is a great comfort to us all. We could not be prouder that they are working together to achieve one of Stuarts dreams”.

To donate to the cause, visit the following page:

Becky Bishop.

http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=MarkWiggins30&pageUrl=2