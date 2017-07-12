Long Lawford schoolboy uses fire safety knowledge for countywide award

A Long Lawford schoolboy proved he can spot potential fire hazards to be named as this month's junior fire safety champion for Warwickshire.

Freddie Ouattara, from Long Lawford Primary School, was presented with a trophy and a £25 WHSmith voucher by Rugby firefighters during an assembly on Friday (July 7).

Following a school visit from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in May, the year 5 pupil used his fire safety knowledge and spotted potential hazards in his own home .

Fire service schools education officer Ruth Greenhalgh said: "I am delighted that Freddie has been presented with the junior fire safety champion trophy and prize.

“We educate young people about fire safety in a fun and creative way. And then we ask pupils to take home what they have learnt and put it into practice.

"This gives them the confidence to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.”

During the school visit for year 5 pupils, fire crews talked about smoke alarms, kitchen and electrical safety and a night time ‘turn it off’ routine.

The session also includes a hazard spotting exercise, where the crew give pupils all the information and skills they need to carry out a fire safety check at home.

Pupils are then asked to complete a safety check for real. They can do this in their own home, at grandparents, or relative’s house. Once complete, the school award the children with a Junior Fire Safety Champion Certificate.

All the safety checks are then sent to the fire service for a monthly prize draw to award the title of junior fire safety champion, which Freddie won.

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for fire and community safety Cllr Howard Roberts said: "I would like to say well done to Freddie on his junior fire safety champion certificate and prize and for taking part in the Junior Fire Safety Champion Scheme.

"The scheme provides the service with a great way of engaging with young people from a very early age.

"It’s clear from the enthusiasm from the pupils and the schools taking part, that it is of real benefit to all involved.”