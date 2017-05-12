Long-serving Rugby officer commended at police awards

A former police officer based in Rugby was presented with a special commendation for 45 years of service at Warwickshire Police’s awards on Tuesday (May 9).

Jonathan Busby was given the Chief Constable’s Commendation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox at the force’s annual gala at the Spa Centre in Leamington.

“A role model for many, Jon has demonstrated the highest possible standards of fairness, integrity and impartiality and will formally retire on July 2, 2017,” a police spokesman said.

“His award is in recognition of everything he has done to support of the community and policing over the last 45 years.”

Jon, 61, first joined Warwickshire and Coventry Police as a Police Cadet in September, 1972, having just turned 16.

Two years later, he signed up to be part of Warwickshire Constabulary following its split from Coventry and on July 14, 1975, he became PC 503 Busby and was stationed out of Rugby.

He went on to join Rugby CID as a trainee detective constable and later joined the Regional Crime Squad investigating organised criminality until 1990 when he returned to Rugby CID.

During this time, Jon became a tutor detective constable helping to develop a number of senior officers of the future.

In May, 2007, Jon retired as a detective constable only to rejoin as one of the first ever civilian police staff investigators on the newly-created Major Investigation Unit.

Over the next 10 years, Jon worked on a large number of high profile investigations and was the officer in case for many including the fatal warehouse fire in Atherstone-on -Stour, as well as the murders of Sydney Pavier and Jordon Banton.

Others commended on the night included forensic teams, hard-working police officers and an elderly woman from Bishops Itchington who stood up to two masked burglars in her home.

Speaking afterwards, Chief Constable Martin Jelley paid tribute to the award winners.

“I am incredibly proud to have been able to present these awards in recognition of the hard work and dedication of not only our officers, staff, and special constables but also of members of the public,” he said.

“As a force, we do everything we can to protect our communities from harm and I’m delighted to hear some of the extraordinary efforts of those who have gone above and beyond while in the line of duty.

“It is also wonderful to have the opportunity to recognise brave members of public and I would like to congratulate them, along with everyone else for their actions.

“All the recipients are thoroughly deserving of their awards and I am delighted to recognise these achievements.”

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe added: “These awards evenings are always uplifting and inspiring occasions.

“It’s very pleasing to see the hard work and dedication of officers and police staff being recognised, alongside members of the public who have shown great courage in moments of adversity.

“I offer my congratulations to each and every person who received an award.”