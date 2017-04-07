Lorry ends up on its side after crash near Rugby

A 42-tonne lorry ended up on its side after a crash on the A426 Leicester Road near Rugby this morning (Friday April 7).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the crash at the junction of the A426 and Central Park Drive 6.45am by Warwickshire Police.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was helped out of his cab by bystanders who wanted to help.

He suffered a head injury, and was taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire after being given pain relief.

The roundabout at junction 1 of the M6 where it meets the A426 has been closed to allow recovery work to take place, and is causing heavy traffic towards Rugby town centre. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.