Lorry strikes railway bridge in Rugby

Drivers faced rush hour delays after a crash in Rugby.
A lorry collided with the rail bridge over Murray Road/Mill Road, close to the town's railway station.
The lorry had part of its roof torn off in the collision
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the vehicle is removed and checks are carried out on the bridge.
For a short period trains passing through the area were running at reduced speeds, but they have returned to normal.
