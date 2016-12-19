Luftwaffe had Rugby targets in its sights

It’s a long time ago but it still sends a chill down the spine to see the bombing targets in Rugby selected by the Luftwaffe.

A Place Called Rugby is the new exhibition at the town’s art gallery and museum and features seldom seen maps, plans and aerial photographs of the town from the museum’s social history collection.

The exhibition charts how the town has changed and developed, and reveals moments in history which defined Rugby.

Of these, there will be great fascination in seeing the maps the Luftwaffe drew up in the Second World War for a planned bombing raid on the town.

Though the raid never took place, the maps identify a number of key targets across the town.

These included the railway network, factories such as the Willans Works and British Thompson-Houston, and the Hospital of St Cross and St Luke’s Hospital.

In addition to the Luftwaffe maps, A Place Called Rugby showcases postcards featuring aerial photographs of the town and the railway track plans of Rugby Midland Station.

Visitors to the exhibition can also explore A-Z street maps and discover how Rugby has changed decade-by-decade.

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “The Museum’s social history collection is a treasure trove of objects, documents and photographs which give a fascinating insight into the history of our town.

“A Place Called Rugby offers visitors the chance to step back in time and discover how the town has developed and changed over the years.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, January 14.

For further information about this and other events at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, visit www.ragm.co.uk