Lutterworth author turns a page with latest wartime novel

Author and actress Madalyn Morgan launched her latest book with a special fundraising event in Lutterworth.

Madalyn was raised in the town and returned to Lutterworth in 2000 where she began writing.

Madalyn began writing about the Second World War after her mother told her about her life in the war.

She was fascinated and since then has successfully published four novels in the Dudley Sisters Saga – Foxden Acres, Applause, China Blue, and The 9:45 to Bletchley.

Her latest novel is Foxden Hotel. Set in post-war Leicestershire, the tale brings the Dudley sisters together.

It was going to be the last in the saga, but having written three endings there will definitely be more novels to come.

The launch event raised around £90 to help start Cllr Mike Perks’ Mayor’s Appeal to help towards repairing the war memorial.