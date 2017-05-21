M&S ‘cock-up’ as veggie recipe contains chicken

Marks and Spencer has upset thousands of its veggie customers by celebrating National Vegetarian Week with a link to recipes - including CHICKEN.

The high street giant sent out emails praising the joys of the meat-free diet and inviting people to click on the ‘veggie inspiration’ link.

But those who did found it went to meat-based recipes including one for a chicken pasta dish.

Irate veggies took to Facebook and said the online error showed a “lack of regard” for their diets.

Dawn James, of Halifax, West Yorks, said: “Very excited to receive your email about celebrating National Vegetarian Week.

“Then totally insulted as a vegetarian of 30 plus years that the links went to recipes and items that were meat based.

“Just goes to show how little regard you have for your vegetarian customers.”

Debbie Worrall Wallace‎, of Motherwell, Scotland, wrote: “Just received an email from you celebrating “national veggie week” and the joys of a vegetarian diet.

“I was delighted until I clicked on the link for “veggie inspiration “ and your first recipe is for chicken courgetti spaghetti!”

However Vicky Barton saw the funny side and wrote: “In an office somewhere, some poor intern is frantically hitting the ‘recall’ button and sobbing.”

M&S said: “It was a mistake by our Web team.

“We’re fully aware of it and other customers have been in touch to let us know. The relevant team are now getting it rectified.”