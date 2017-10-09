Magna Park workers near Rugby fall from skies to help air ambulance

Daredevils from BT Magna Park faced their fears and plunged from the skies to help Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Simon Slater, Veena Peema and Lee Leatherbarrow took part in the tandam skydive on September 19 and have helped raise £2,065.50 for the charity.

“I was very afraid as I don’t like heights so used it to help overcome my fears,” said Simon, a work ready coach at the company.

“Veena had it on her bucket list and Lee is always up for dangerous challenges, it raised £2,065.50 in total.”

Staff at BT Magna Park helped raise the money for the brave trio to do the skydive.

“Thanks to everybody who support us,” added Simon.