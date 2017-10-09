Magna Park workers near Rugby fall from skies to help air ambulance

Daredevils from BT Magna Park faced their fears and plunged from the skies to help Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Simon Slater, Veena Peema and Lee Leatherbarrow took part in the tandam skydive on September 19 and have helped raise £2,065.50 for the charity.
“I was very afraid as I don’t like heights so used it to help overcome my fears,” said Simon, a work ready coach at the company.
“Veena had it on her bucket list and Lee is always up for dangerous challenges, it raised £2,065.50 in total.”
Staff at BT Magna Park helped raise the money for the brave trio to do the skydive.
“Thanks to everybody who support us,” added Simon.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.