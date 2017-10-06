Major road near Rugby blocked after traffic incident

A section of a major road in the Rugby area has been blocked following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
A section of the A426 at the Calias Lane crossroads near the Boat Inn north of Stockton has been blocked after a traffic incident.
Police are in attendance with ambulance service.
There are no reports of serious injuries at this time.
The incident was reported to the police at approximately 4:30pm.
