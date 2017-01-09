Makeover for Monks Kirby church

A church in Monks Kirby which celebrates its 940th anniversary this year has received a £20,000 grant.

As part of ongoing celebrations, St Edith’s Church congregation plans to modernise the church by installing toilet facilities, a new kitchen and multi-purpose room.

The work will cost £123,000 and the church has now raised over £65,000 thanks to two generous grants of £10,000 from the National Churches Trust and another £10,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation, as reported recently in the Rugby Advertiser.

Patricia Barnett, member of the Parocchial Church Council and lead fundraiser said the church facilities are not currently fit for purpose for the congregation, local community or for encouraging people to visit and learn about St Edith’s rich heritage.

She said the facilities are very restricted, with no toilets, limited kitchen facilities and the church building is large and difficult to heat.

Patricia added: “We are delighted to receive this financial support, and hope that during 2017 we can raise enough money to proceed with these much needed capital improvements.

“We have a vision for modern, pleasant and comfortable facilities to offer members of the local community, local school children, members of the congregation and visitors/tourists. By taking forward these modernisation works, we hope to encourage more people to engage with the church and access its unique heritage during this important anniversary year.”

A number of anniversary celebrations are taking place to celebrate St Edith’s anniversary, culminating with its Patronal Festival on July 15-16.

For further details about the church or events contact Patricia Barnett, mpabarnett@morespeed.net, 07973 329938.