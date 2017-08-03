Male voice choirs’ Rugby concert raises roof, money for charity and sings a harmonious farewell

A quartet of male voice choirs have raised the roof - and money for charity - as well as giving a harmonious farewell to a retiring musical director.

Groups from Rugby, Coventry, Leamington and Northampton performed with the Jaguar Landrover Band and soloist Mel Cotton at the Temple Speech Room and to give Mike Minton a rousing send-off as the retiring Musical Director of the Rugby choir after his 17-year tenure.

The capacity audience was joined by Eric Wood, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and Cllr Belinda Garcia, the Mayor of Rugbyand ten former Mayors of Rugby, all past presidents of the Rugby Male Voice Choir.

The Mayor, Tony Mennell, the President of Rotary Rugby Dunsmore, Rotarian Mike Folly, Willy Goldschmidt, Chairman of the Friends of St Cross and Ian Birkin, accompanist to the Rugby Male Voice Choir, all presented gifts to Mike to mark the occasion.

Mike Minton said: “Many thanks to all those who made this event happen and gave such a splendid performance to make this a truly memorable occasion for myself, my family and friends.”

Sponsored by developers Urban & Civic, the event raised £8,000 to be shared between the Friends of St Cross and the President of Rotary Rugby Dunsmore’s charity of the year which is Mind’s Coventry and Warwickshire branch.

There were also presentations to the Rugby Sea Cadets and the 29F Rugby Air Training Corps, two of the groups supported by Rotary Rugby Dunsmore.