Malt Kiln Farm Shop rises from the ashes

The family-run Malt Kiln Farm Shop has officially reopened 14 months after a blaze reduced it to ashes.

Families and customers were invited to celebrate the opening of the Stretton-under-Fosse shop which took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mr Pawsey and Mr Lea unveil the refurbished tractor to officially reopen the Malt Kiln Farm Shop

Owner of Malt Kiln Farm Shop, Chris Lea, said: “It’s fantastic to be back open and an enormous relief that it’s going so well.

“We are all very thankful for the support shown by our customers that has kept us going throughout a very difficult year.”

Mr Lea was joined by Mr Pawsey as they unveiled a restored tractor - one of the few things to survive the blaze.

Mr Pawsey said:“As the town’s MP I have cut a number of ribbons, but this was the first time I have been asked to unveil a tractor!

“However, as one of the few surviving elements of the original farm shop, it’s now an important part of the history of the store and it had clearly had as much care put into its restoration as the new building.”

After the opening Mr Pawsey joined Mr Lea for a tour around the new building, meeting staff and viewing the ‘pick your own produce’ area - one of the farm’s most popular attractions.

Speaking after Malt Kiln Farm’s reopening, Mr Pawsey said: “I was delighted to be invited to join the staff and customers at Malt Kiln Farm shop for their reopening.

“It really is remarkable how quickly the shop has returned following the devastating fire last year.

“I was really encouraged to see how many families were already enjoying the great selection of produce that the farm has on offer.”

The reopening comes after the shop was reduced to ruins by a blaze which burned through the night of Sunday, June 26.

After a temporary shop was established a planning application for the new shop was passed with overwhelming support in January.

The new shop will include a children’s play area and a coffee shop.