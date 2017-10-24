Man, 53, appears in court charged with bowling alley armed siege

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with eight offences following a four-hour siege at a bowling alley.

David Clarke was arrested after armed police swooped on the MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park, Nuneaton, Warks., at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 22.

Clarke, of Ryde Avenue, Nuneaton, appeared at Leamington Spa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, October 24.

He is accused of taking two men hostage and threatening a third man with a firearm, a samurai sword and a knife.

He is also charged with criminal damage to MFA Bowl, and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, bearded Clarke spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the 40-minute hearing at the Warwickshire Justice Centre.

He was remanded in custody and will attend a further hearing at Warwick Crown Court on November 11.

Chair of the bench Margaret Middleton said: "Mr Clarke, you will appear at Warwick Crown Court for the following offences: two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage, two counts of possession of a bladed article, one count of possession of a firearm with intent cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"You will be ordered to attend on November 21 for a preliminary hearing."

Prosecutor John Bartlett said: "Everything on the charge sheet is indictable.

"All of the offences are connected and will appear on the indictment when the case is sent to Crown Court."

Catherine Brockway, defending, applied for bail which was refused because of the severity of the offence and for Clarke's "own safety".