Man and woman from Rugby both charged with burglary

A man and a woman from Rugby have both been charged with burglary.

The two have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary, which happened in Orson Leys on Monday April 17.

Martin Jones, aged 25, of Rounds Gardens and Karina Robertson, aged 28, of St Andrews Crescent were arrested the following day (Tuesday April 18).

Jones was charged with offences including burglary, theft and dangerous driving and appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court Leamington on Wednesday April 19.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on May 15.

Robertson was charged with burglary and theft and has been bailed and is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court Leamington on May 25.