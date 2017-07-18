Man arrested on suspicion of arson after flat fire in Rugby

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson as detectives investigate a suspicious fire at a flat in Rugby today (Tuesday, July 18).

Emergency services were called to the fire at a building on Carolyn Lane at around 1.30pm

Firefighters at the flat fire on Carolyn Lane. Photo: Keith Ward

Upon closer inspection by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, it appears the fire may have been caused deliberately and a thorough investigation is now underway.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Belcher said: "Thankfully, no injuries have been reported but we have reason to believe that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

"We have launched a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the fire and determine if it was caused deliberately.

"If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, we would urge you to come forward.

"Whether you believe this information is important or not, it could prove vital in our enquiries.

"Officers have arrested a 47-year-old man from Rugby on suspicion of arson and he is currently in police custody."

Should you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 184 of July 18.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.