Man assaulted while on canal towpath in Braunston

A cyclist was assaulted while using the canal towpath through Braunston police say.

The victim was cycling to work at a nearby narrowboat cafe in Braunston when a man blocked his path near to Nibbits Lane.

The incident took place sometime between 8.40pm and 8.50pm on Sunday, May 14 - Northamptonshire Police released the details today, June 8.

The suspect extended his arms out to his sides and was apparently annoyed the victim was cycling on a towpath.

An argument ensued during which the suspect momentarily grabbed the victim's left arm. At this point a member of the public intervened and the suspect released his grip on the victim's arm before then grabbing the bicycle seat post attempting to push the bike to the ground.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.