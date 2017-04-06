Man charged in connection with fraud offences in Rugby

A 29 year-old man has been charged with fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods after three incidents of fraud in Rugby.

The incidents involved bank cards being stolen and used fraudulently to obtain goods.

On Tuesday April 4, David Rogers of Meriden Street, Coventry, was arrested in connection with the incidents, and he was charged yesterday (Wednesday April 5) with one count of handling stolen goods and four counts of fraud by false representation.

He appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court today (Thursday April 6) and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday May 4.