Man fractures both legs in two-car crash near Stockton

An 18-year-old man suffered fractures to both legs after a two-car crash near Stockton yesterday (Sunday July 30).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash on the Napton Road at just after 12.15pm, and called West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The driver of the first car, the 18-year-old man, was trapped for 30 minutes in his car while fire crews rescued him.

The occupants of the other car, a 60-year-old woman and another man, were not trapped. The woman suffered minor injuries while the man was injury-free.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

A spokesman for WMAS said: “He had fractures in both legs, a wrist fracture and a pelvic injury. He was given pain relief, immobilised and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.

“The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient to continue treatment en route.

“The second patient, a 60-year-old woman, was fully conscious and had chest pain. She was taken to Warwick Hospital.”