Man given suspended sentence after admitting causing death by dangerous driving in collision near Rugby

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel of his car resulting in a head-on fatal collision has today been handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

On May 7, 2016, Norman Svenson, 71, was driving his Jeep Compass and was heading home to Nuneaton from Surrey. He travelled along the M40, exited the motorway near Banbury and continued his journey along the B4455 Fosse Way.

Travelling on the B4455 heading towards Stratford-Upon-Avon was a Kia Venga which was being driven by the victim, 72-year-old Edwin Lilly with his 70-year-old wife, Elaine, as the front seat passenger.

As they approached a section of the near Bretford, the Jeep drifted across the carriageway and collided with the Kia head-on.

The occupants of the two vehicles were taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire. On May 10 2016, Mrs Lilly sadly passed away from her injuries.

Svenson was arrested and during a police interview provided a statement which indicated he could not recall what had taken place. Svenson later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Today (Friday) at Warwick Crown Court he has been given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for three years.

Anjuli Shergill, senior crown prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This prosecution highlights the consequences of a driver falling asleep at the wheel of a car. Norman Svenson did exactly that and as a result, his car crossed the carriageway and into the path of Mr Lilly’s vehicle.

“All the occupants of the car sustained serious injuries. Three days later, Mrs Lilly sadly passed away from her injuries.

“Motorists are reminded that if they are feeling tired or unwell, they should avoid getting behind the wheel of a vehicle as if they do, they are not only putting themselves in danger, but other road users too."