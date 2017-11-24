Man jailed for five years for Rugby robbery

A man has been jailed for five years for robbery after threatening 71-year-old in Rugby.

.John Crisp, of no fixed abode, appeared at Warwick Crown Court in relation to an incident at a second-hand furniture store on Wells Street in Rugby on Thursday, July 6.

Crisp was reported to have entered the store with two others, and assaulted and violently threatened the 71-year-old owner before making off with cash and other items of property belonging to the victim.

On Thursday (November 23), following a three-day trial, the 42-year-old was found guilty by a jury of committing robbery and given a five-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Sarah Johnston, said: "It is our priority to bring offenders to justice where possible and protect our communities from harm.

"The offence is completely unacceptable and I hope this result goes some way to reassuring the public as well as bringing some sense of justice to the victim upon whom this incident had a very distressing impact.

"I would also like to thank all the officers who assisted with the investigation and the work of the Crown Prosecution Service, which helped ensure the perpetrator was brought to justice."