Man seriously injured after accident in Wolvey

A man has sustained serious injuries after an accident in Wolvey.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call shortly after 2pm today reporting a collision between a car and pedestrian.

This incident, which left a man in his 50s with serious injuries, happened on Leicester Road in Wolvey near Hinkley.

An ambulance and a responder paramedic attended the scene.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, sustained multiple serious injuries in the collision, which needed trauma care at the scene by ambulance staff.

“Once stabilised, the man was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to a specialist major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”