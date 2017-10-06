Man taken to hospital after Long Lawford lorry crash

A man was taken to hospital this morning after a road traffic collision involving two lorries on Back Lane, Long Lawford.

An ambulance, an air ambulance and two fire engines attended the incident, which was reported at 11am this morning, Friday October 6.

One casualty was trapped and released by firefighters using cutting equipment.

A man in his fifties was treated on the scene for leg injuries before being taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.

The last fire engine left the scene at 12:05pm.