Masterclass inspires Rugby swimmers

Olympic silver medallist and two-time world 10km open water swimming champion Keri-Anne Payne hosted a free swimming masterclass at the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Leisure Centre in Rugby.

About 30 people enjoyed three hours of exclusive swim coaching – both training in the pool and taking part in theoretical coaching in the classroom.

Keri-Anne also shared her Olympic experiences, offered advice on healthy eating, insights into overcoming setbacks and how to achieve your full swimming potential.

The event was used to launch leisure operator Better’s new Swim Doctor Programme, which will run at selected Better-operated leisure centres across the UK.

Swim Doctor offers free pool-based personal training for adult swimmers. It includes a bespoke swimming programme for each swimmer, guidance on technique and strength, regular progress reviews and goal setting.

Local swimming teacher and member of Rugby Synchro Club Alison Richardson was one of the attendees, she commented: “I really enjoyed the training: learning all about the stroke, correct technique, breathing, body position and rotation.

“I felt awesome afterwards, I felt improvements straight away and came away energised and motivated.”

Ross Payne, Better’s aquatics project manager, commented: “Figures from Swim England show that activated swimming sessions like those we will be offering through Swim Doctor encourage positive behavioural change. A massive 93 per cent of adults increase the amount they swim as a result of sessions like these.”

Keri-Anne said: “I’m a passionate advocate of swimming for fitness and wellbeing, it’s an exciting and rewarding sport that people of any age and any ability can enjoy. I’m hoping we can encourage even more people to get involved.”