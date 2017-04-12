Mayor is guest at 80th celebrations of Rugby Art Society

Rugby Mayor Sally Bragg was guest of honour at an event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rugby & District Art Society.

A number of celebrations have been enjoyed by members, including a dinner at Rugby College’s Platform One restaurant.

They were entertained by Anthony Slinn, who gave a witty presentation on a century of modern art .

Cllr Bragg attended the following monthly meeting and shared a piece of celebratory cake with members and guest speaker Tom Croft.

A holiday visiting Scotland’s rich cultural heritage is imminent, including The Hill House in Helensburgh designed by Charles Rennie Macintosh, Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, Edinburgh and a cruise on Loch Lomond, where sketchbooks will be put to good use.

Margaret Linnett, a member of the committee, said: “We are proud to celebrate the prior history of the society, enjoy a year busy with events and look forward to linking with the planned Social History Gallery at Rugby Gallery & Museum.”

It was back in 1936 that the Rugby & District Art Society was founded by a few artists led by the art master at Rugby School.

For a number of years, they met at the school and the society grew, counting among its officers prestigious personalities like L.S. Lowry, who is represented in the Rugby Collection.

The society has around 100 members and meets at Dunchurch Village Hall at 7.30pm on the first Wednesday of the month.

In addition to the regular workshops, sketching evenings, day trips and holidays, two exhibitions are held every year.

For further information about the society, visit www.rugbyanddistrictartsociety.org.uk and http://www.ragm.org.uk