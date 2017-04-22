Medieval fun to mark St George’s Day in Rugby

Gallant knights, red and white window displays and children’s entertainment – it must almost be St George’s Day.

Rugby town centre will be filled with fun and games, including birds of prey, a bouncy castle, a magic show, today (Saturday, April 22).

The ever-popular ‘Wolly the entertainer’ returns with his crazy antics and make sure the kids do not miss out on the Punch and Judy Show, petting corner, woodcraft and much more.

It promises to be another great day for the town and organisers Rugby First hope shops and businesses alike will benefit.

Managing director Aftab Gaffar said: “Events like this are extremely popular especially with families and children.

“Not only do they provide a fun day out but they also raise the profile of the town centre, increase footfall and encourage spend which helps boost the local economy.”

Scouts, Cubs and Beavers will take to the streets for the annual parade at 2pm from Caldecott Park to Lawrence Sheriff School for a service tomorrow (Sunday), meeting at 1.30pm in the park.

Shop owners will be busily sorting out their window displays for the annual competition, with mayor Sally Bragg picking the winner.

“The businesses also play their part by dressing their shops in red and white as part of the hotly contested annual window dressing competition,” Mr Gaffar added.

“This provides a wonderful backdrop to the event and I would like to thank all those that take part along with the mayor who will have the difficult decision on deciding on the winner.”

For more information call Rugby First on 01788 569436 or visit www.rugbytowncentre.co.uk.