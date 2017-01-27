Memorial unveiled in Stockton

A new memorial dedicated to Stockton parishioners who have served in the armed forces has been unveiled.

Warwickshire Rural Housing Association, in partnership with leading social and affordable housing provider Stonewater, completed Jubilee Fields as part of its larger Glebe Close development in the village just over a year ago.

Taking inspiration from the WW1 memorial plaque situated in the side chapel at St Michael’s Church, and with funding from WRHA and Stonewater, the parish council have landscaped this area to create a community Memorial Green.

A granite memorial stone has now been erected on the Memorial Green to honour all the local people who have served in the armed forces, and a special service of dedication was held last Sunday.

Representatives from the parish council and WRHA, including chairman Derrick Dyas, joined villagers at the service, which was led by the Rev Gillian Roberts.

Howard Collerson, chairman of Sto heroes ckton Parish Council said: “This has been a tremendous community effort with local businesses giving their support voluntarily throughout the project.”