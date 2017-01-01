Merchants to be a magnet for Wasps fans

There’s a long tradition of supporting Saints or Tigers in Rugby but since Wasps landed in Coventry they have made a big effort to become part of their new community.

And the latest step in that process will see fans visiting The Merchants Inn on a Wasps match day having the chance to benefit from a range of discounts including match day travel, food and drink and events.

The Merchants will also become a place for Wasps fans to meet up before home games and also to watch televised away fixtures together.

The deal has come about through the Wasps Affiliate Pub Programme, supported by Heineken and Purity Brewing Co, where The Merchants will receive a percentage of cash back from the club depending on the number of tickets sold, to spend on rewarding visiting fans.

It will be given a unique code to hand out to their visitors to use when they buy tickets on the Wasps website.

The pub is expecting a big turnout before and after Wasps’ premiership clash with Tigers at the Ricoh this Sunday, January 8, and Tom Pawsey of The Merchants is urging fans to visit the pub and use their unique ticket code for this match.

He said: “We had hundreds of fans through our doors the last time Wasps played Tigers and we’re expecting the same this time, so we’re hoping we can sell plenty of tickets both in advance and on match day itself.

“We’ll be using the cashback money raised to benefit visiting rugby fans in some way, whether that’s subsidising travel to Wasps games or refurbishing some of the pub’s facilities.”