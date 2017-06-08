Miss Rugby takes pageant world by storm

Miss Rugby Paris Allen has taken the pageant world by storm by gaining a place in the Miss England Grand Finals in July.

Paris, 19, will battle it out with other beauties at Resorts World Birmingham on July 14.

She represented the town in the Miss England Semi Finals at Kellam Hall Nottingham on June 4 and won a place in the grand final.

The Miss England competition is not just about beauty, it is also about supporting communities with fundraising events and promoting positive publicity for the town and the Miss England values.

Paris also had to publicise her title, role and fundraising activities via social media.

She contributed approximately £500 towards the Miss World Charity Beauty with a Purpose, supporting under privileged children worldwide.

At the semi finals, Paris had to make an eco costume and model it on the catwalk; speaking publicly about the outfit and the inspiration which was based on historical elements of Rugby Town.

Paris said: “I hope I can do a great job in the final representing Rugby.”