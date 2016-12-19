Missing Yuki back in his loving Rugby home

Owners of a dog in Rugby are relieved to have their 16-month-old dog back after he went missing and was hit by a car.

Yuki the Bichon Frise went missing in Cawston on Saturday December 11 after he ran off when he was on a walk.

Sammie Lewis, Yuki’s owner, and her family immediately went out to look for him, and then posted on Facebook and contacted Rugby Paw Prints and organisations such as the RSPCA to try and find their much-loved dog.

Sammie, who lives in Barrington Road in Bilton, said: “We started searching straight away and we were out until 2am trying to find him. Soon people from all over Rugby went out to look for him. We had a call from someone saying they had seen him being hit by a car on Sunday night on Coventry road but he had continued to run away.

“By that point we were frantic and went back out to look where they said he was hit but he was nowhere to be seen.”

Throughout the week people tried to help find Yuki with drones and thermal imaging and the Lewis family also printed 1,000 leaflets.

Yuki is now back home with his family

In an attempt to find Yuki the family placed some of their clothes in the woods where he went missing in the hope that he might return to the area.

Sammie, who is a mother of three, said: “We placed the clothes and on Saturday about 3.30pm we had a call that from someone that they had a little white dog in their garden so we went straight there and it was Yuki. We took him straight to vets for pets at Pets at Home

“He has no flesh on his back leg and the bone is exposed and they have to sedate him when they change the bandages but they are 80 per cent sure the skin will grow back. He is lucky to be alive and it is amazing that he managed to keep himself alive for six days. He is happy to be home and is quite chirpy.

“I would like to thank the whole community of Rugby as a lot of people helped and came out to search for Yuki and thank you to Rugby paw prints who had a team out searching as soon as it happened.”