More than £3,700 raised for Rugby mayor’s charities

More than £3,700 was raised for young performers and an oral health charity as the mayor’s chosen charities this year.

Cllr Sally Bragg’s term as mayor of Rugby ends tomorrow (Thursday, May 18), with £3,725 donated towards her charities, Rugby Area Talent Trust (RATT) and the Oral Health Foundation.

Cllr Sally Bragg presented a cheque to Sharon Broom, the Oral Health Foundation's director of operations, at the foundation's headquarters in Rugby. NNL-170516-160332001

RATT members sang at the mayor’s charity gala Showtime, and oral hygiene was the theme for Cllr Bragg’s term.

“It has been an honour to be mayor of Rugby for the past year, attending so many events and meeting so many members of our community,” she said.

“It has also been a fantastic opportunity to support and promote the work of RATT and the Oral Health Foundation, and I’m delighted to have been able to make donations to both charities.”