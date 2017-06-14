Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash with pick-up truck in Southam

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a pick-up truck in Southam this weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday June 10 on the B4451 between Southam and Deppers Bridge just before 9.55am.

A BMW motorcycle and a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck were involved in the crash. The rider of the motorcycle was killed.

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicles before hand.

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 116 of June 10.